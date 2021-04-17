Last fall, The Chronicle first reported the start of construction for a new Grocery Outlet store in St. Helens.
We immediately sent Grocery Outlet a list of questions to provide readers with specific details about the development. Our questions included when construction will likely to be finished, how many employees would be hired and what would be the wages for those employees.
A representative of the company at that time said they were not prepared to release any specific details.
Over the course of the next seven months The Chronicle repeatedly attempted to gain details about the store development and our requests were not answered.
In late March a new company representative, Kelly O'Rourke, replied saying in just few days they would send responses to our questions.
Just this week, we finally received responses to our original questions sent to Grocery Outlet last fall. See attached.
Be advised, there isn't too much new from what we have previously reported. The Chronicle will continue to reach out to the company for additional details.
The Chronicle: Is the square footage still expected to be approximately 16,000 feet for the new store in St. Helens?
Kelly O'Rourke: The building’s square footage will be around 12,000.
The Chronicle: Why was St. Helens selected for this store and why now?
O'Rourke: Grocery Outlet has successful locations across the West Coast primarily in a variety of areas (rural, urban, suburban) and is expected to open more stores this year. St. Helens is a vibrant city and community that makes it attractive for Grocery Outlet and our Independent Owner-Operators.
The Chronicle: What is the market and demographic focus of Grocery Outlet stores?
O'Rourke: The typical Grocery Outlet customer is a bargain-minded individual that is looking for high-quality foods and products.
The Chronicle: Approximately how many full-time and how many part-time employees are expected to be hired and what will be the pay range for those employees?
O'Rourke: All employees will be hired/employed by the Independent Owner-Operators. Typically, new stores hire for 25-35 positions. If/when we receive more details on potential hiring fair we can follow-up.
The Chronicle: When will hiring begin and where?
O'Rourke: We will circle back with you on more information if/when we have it.
The Chronicle: What challenges and government requirements have you faced in the permitting process for this store in St. Helens and how were those challenges addressed?
O'Rourke: We are continually monitoring government guidelines and will be adjusting our daily operations to keep customers and employees as safe as possible.
The Chronicle: To best illustrate our story, could you email us high-res conceptual drawings of the St. Helens Grocery Outlet?
O'Rourke: We are actively working on getting you a hi-res images and will be sure to share it once we receive it.
The Chronicle: When is the projected date of opening for the St. Helens Grocery Outlet?
O'Rourke: The St. Helens Grocery Outlet is expected to open in Q3 2021.
The Chronicle: How many Grocery Outlets are there currently in Oregon?
O'Rourke: We currently have 60 locations in Oregon.
Follow this developing story here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
