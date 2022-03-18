Fencing is up surrounding portions of St. Helens High School (SHHS) on Gable Road as crews prepare for demolition of specific areas of the building in the coming weeks.
Hoffman Construction, the school district’s general contractor, installed site fencing in February. The crews also installed temporary heating systems and reworked utilities to separate the construction areas from the rest of the high school campus.
Hoffman Construction’s Mark Parsons said the building demolition, part of the estimated $67 million renovation project, is expected to start in the last week of March.
“The portion of the building that will be completely demolished includes the old main entrance on Gable Road including the low classroom portions directly behind the entrance,” Parsons said. “The tall structures including the gymnasiums, auditorium and auxiliary spaces will remain and be retrofitted with some new utilities and finishes.”
Parsons said the school’s old steam heating will be replaced with new high efficiency hot water boilers. New technology also will be installed throughout the buildings.
“The demolition will take approximately six weeks with some site prep and utility work to follow that,” Parsons said. “We expect that we will start to see some of the new structure going up by the middle of summer.”
The contractor’s site fencing is separating the construction zone from the rest of the high school campus. There is designated parking and site access locations for students and staff that are separated from the contractor’s work zones. Crews will also be installing some temporary walls where the new building ties into the existing buildings to separate the construction activities from the students and staff,” Parsons said. “The fire alarms and fire sprinklers will always be in service for the occupied portions of the campus.”
According to Parsons, the contractor is coordinating with the high school staff on a daily basis to keep them informed of all the construction activities that are about to begin.
“We are maintaining a closed campus to more closely monitor off-limits areas and ensure the safety of our students and staff and continue to communicate any updates with our staff, students, families through our daily bulletin announcements and newsletters,” he said.
The scope of the overall renovation project has been adjusted due to several factors, according to St. Helens School District Superintendent Scot Stockwell.
“The unpredictable pandemic economy has caused issues for our project, yet we feel we’ve managed well with unforeseen supply chain issues and inflation,” Stockwell said. “Both have contributed to changes to the scope of the overall project. The biggest change is shifting from completing gutting all of Building B and reconfiguring all of the classrooms to renovating the current classrooms and recapturing under-utilized space. The goal is still to have the school look as close to an entirely new campus as possible.”
Several items reduced from the renovation’s scope may be added back depending on the bids for the project, according to Stockwell.
“To be certain we will have a fantastic facility that our students, staff and community can be proud of,” Stockwell said.
SHHS Principal Katy Wagner told the Chronicle in a January interview, that the most impactful element of the renovation will be the updates to make SHHS a 21st century campus, which include architectural finishes that capitalize on natural light, functionality for innovative science labs, new technology for instruction and equitable access for students and improved safety.
“All of these also make a huge difference in the school climate and help our community feel a sense of investment in the academic and social emotional success of our students,” Wagner said.
Follow the St. Helens High School renovation project here at thechronicleonline.com and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
