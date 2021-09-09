All lanes of Highway 30 near were blocked for a time Thursday morning after a crash near Bennett Road in St. Helens.
Unconfirmed reports are that a vehicle being carried on a trailer rolled off the trailer and flipped over onto the highway.
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies and a Columbia River Fire & Rescue crew responded to the crash.
Details of any injuries and what caused the crash are pending.
