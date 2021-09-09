All lanes of Highway 30 near were blocked for a time Thursday morning after a crash near Bennett Road in St. Helens.

Crash

Crews look over the accident scene.
Highway Crash

Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) crews work to clear any danger fro the rolled over vehicle.
Accident Scene

This vehicle apparently came off the trailer and rolled over onto its side.

Unconfirmed reports are that a vehicle being carried on a trailer rolled off the trailer and flipped over onto the highway.

Columbia County Sheriff's deputies and a Columbia River Fire & Rescue crew responded to the crash.

Details of any injuries and what caused the crash are pending.

