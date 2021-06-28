Oregon's historic heat wave shattered temperatures for the third straight day.
St. Helens recorded 114 degrees by late Monday afternoon, June 28.
In Oregon, as temperatures soar above 100 degrees, the operators of public spaces across the state are extending their hours to offer relief to residents without air conditioning.
On Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, the St. Helens, Scappoose, and Vernonia public libraries; the St. Helens Recreation Center, the St. Helens Alamo Club, the Warren Community Fellowship all opened their doors to the public during the day as places to escape the intense heat.
The splash pad at St. Helens Columbia View Park also open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. throughout the Excessive Heat Warning that had been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) late Friday and extended through Monday.
New Details posted at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 27
In Columbia County, residents who experienced shock from the heat scrambling to find shelter. Several local businesses closed or limited their hours over the weekend and again Monday due to the impact of heat on air conditioning and their other operating systems.
McDonald's, Burgerville and the Plymouth Pub restaurants in St. Helens posted signs alerting customers of the business closures and delays.
Monday's temperature in St. Helens had soared to 105 degrees by 11 a.m.
The temperature hit 111 in St. Helens and Scappoose on Sunday. Portland broke its historical record by hitting 108 degrees on Friday and, subsequently, 112 on Saturday. It reached 113 degrees late Monday in Portland. The last Portland heat record was 107 degrees in 1940.
NWS Meteorologist Tyler Kranz said cooling would begin Tuesday as marine air flows in from the Pacific Ocean, but the day time temperatures would remain above normal, into the 90's, and dropping Wednesday and Thursday into the upper 80s.
According to Vivek Shandas, a Portland State University professor of urban studies and planning who focuses on climate adaptation, projections based on continuing high carbon emissions suggest Portland could reach 90 degrees or higher some 50 days a year by the late 21st century.
One long-term concern of scientists is the impact on infrastructure in places that not equipped for extreme heat. In Portland, both the streetcar and MAX lines have cancelled services for the past two days, citing safety concerns and heat-caused electrical issues. The streetcar’s Twitter account posted a photo of one of the streetcar’s power cables with a hole in it, appearing to be caused by heat expansion.
The account stated, “In case you’re wondering why we’re canceling service for the day, here’s what the heat is doing to our power cables.”
Figures from the U.S. Census Bureau in 2019 show Seattle has the lowest rate of air-conditioned homes of any major American city. Only 44% of the homes in the metro area have air conditioning. In the Portland metro area, that figure was 79%—most Oregonians were not prepared for scorching temperatures, and stores across the state have already reported shortages of air conditioning units as they sell out rapidly.
Though the cooling centers in St. Helens were temporary, city officials said they plan to keep the locations available on days with excessive heat.
