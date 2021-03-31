Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) crews rushed to the third house fire in three days in the area shortly before 8:30 Wednesday morning, March 31.
9-1-1 Dispatch had reports of smoke coming from a home in the 300 block of 4th Street.
Heavy smoke was coming from the roof and appeared to be isolated around the chimney.
The homeowners said they were alerted to the smoke by a neighbor pounding on their front door and that the fire was contained to the fireplace and chimney.
There were no reports of injuries and the cause of the fire was not immediately available.
On Tuesday, CRFR crews were called to two house fires, one in Warren and the other in St. Helens. The fire fire was reported in 100 block of Dubois Lane in St. Helens and reported began in the garage and had spread to the house attic.
Firefighters had to ventilate the structure by cutting holes in the roof to release heat and smoke.
There were no injuries of the occupants or the firefighters on scene, according to investigators. Two elderly occupants have since been displaced.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. St. Helens Police assisted at the fire scene and Columbia River PUD responded to disconnect the power to the structure.
The second structure fire erupted in the area of Church Road and Hazen Road in Warren Monday afternoon, March 29. Firefighters were alerted to the incident by a passerby who noticed smoke coming from roof and called 911.
The homeowners weren’t home at the time of the fire, according to investigators, who said one cat was injured. The animal was taken it to a local vet clinic for treatment. Another cat was missing at the time of the fire investigation.
Firefighters found several other animals inside the home but they weren’t harmed and are safe, investigators said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
