The St. Helens City Council has announced the winners of the 2021 If I Were Mayor student contest.
Fifth grader Anna Richardson won first place in the 4th to 5th grade category. Fourth grader Sebastian Bean took second place.
In the 6th to 8th grade category, seventh grader Addison Wells won first place and sixth grader Olivia Fantus took second place.
In the 9th to 12th grade category, ninth grader Hayden Stram won first place and ninth grader Katelyn Wells won second place.
The If I Were Mayor student contest is an annual contest held in partnership with the Oregon Mayors Association (OMA). Students submit entries in one of three categories:
- A poster competition for grades 4-5
- An essay competition for grades 6-8
- A digital media presentation for high school students
This was the first year that the City of St. Helens offered both first and second place prizes for winning entries. First place winners received $150 cash and second place winners received $50 cash. All winners will also be invited to
lunch with St. Helens Mayor Rick Scholl to talk about their ideas and to learn more about how local government works.
First place winning entries from the St. Helens contest will be sent to the state competition for a chance to win a prize worth $500.
“We always look forward to seeing what ideas are important to St. Helens students,” Mayor Rick Scholl said. “This contest is a learning opportunity for both us as a City Council and for the students who participate.”
The student proposals included repairing potholes and crosswalk signals, improving local parks, hosting a convention for kids featuring books, science, art, and cooking, building sidewalks along all major roads to improve pedestrian and bicyclist safety, creating more affordable housing and solutions for those experiencing houselessness, and promoting early literacy to improve childhood success.
