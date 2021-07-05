People in St. Helens gathered to pay tribute to the nation and celebrate America's Independence Day during ceremonies in the city's Old Town District on Sunday, July 4.

Saluting the Flag
Buy Now

A soldier salutes as the American flag is raised during the afternoon Independence Day ceremony at the Columbia County Courthouse Square in St. Helens.
The Salute
Buy Now

Veterans and others salute as the American flag is raised during the Independence Day ceremony at the Columbia County Courthouse Square in St. Helens.
Raising of the Flag
Buy Now

The audience reacts as the American flag is raised during the afternoon Independence Ceremony in St. Helens.
Cookie Girls
Buy Now

These young ladies volunteered to serve cookies to those gathering for the Independence Day celebration in St. Helens.
Independence Day Cookie
Buy Now

A child prepares to enjoy one of the cookies handed out to those gathering at the Independence Day celebration at St. Helens.
Packed Riverfront
Buy Now

People filled the St. Helens Riverfront during the Independence Day tailgating party.
Fireworks Preparation

The fireworks crew prepares the display at Sand Island.
The Display
Buy Now

Fireworks over the Columbia River during the Independence Day celebration at St. Helens.
The Fireworks Fund
Buy Now

This large red barrel stands ready to accept cash donations to help fund the future fireworks displays in St. Helens.
0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

What lessons should we take away from the COVID-19 pandemic?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.