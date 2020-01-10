Local school students got an up close and personal visit from St. Helens police this week.
St. Helens Police officers joined local school students in recognition of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Thursday, Jan. 9.
Several organizations created National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in 2015, including the International Associations of Chiefs of Police, to thank officers across the nation for the daily sacrifices they make for their communities.
During the local visit to the schools, St. Helens officers took time to chat with the students in a proactive approach to help the children better understand their role as police officers in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.