If you want to see how river commerce is doing in Columbia County, swing by the Columbia at St. Helens.

Big Ship
This large container ship is one of many that continue to sail up and down the Columbia River at St. Helens.

Dozens of the large container ships and other vessels parade up and down the waterway daily and at night showing that river commerce in Columbia County continues to be strong.

The Push
A tug pushes this barge along the Columbia River at St. Helens.
River Beauty
A barge is maneuvered by a tug along the Columbia River at St. Helens with a mountain view in the background.

