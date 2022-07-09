It's been hands-on training this past week for new members of the Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District (SRFPD).
Local firefighters must undergo extensive training to best prepare for any emergency assignment.
This past week, the newest recruits at the Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District used the hands-on training in that preparation process.
Three firefighters started their in-house fire academy to review firefighting skills and to become familiarized with specialized fire equipment.
"We are happy to bring on two full time firefighters and one part time firefighter.," A SRFPD Facebook post states.
The training included effective use of fire hoses and long ladders. After the firefighters complete the three-week academy, they will be assigned to a shift to continue their probationary firefighter training.
