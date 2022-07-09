It's been hands-on training this past week for new members of the Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District (SRFPD).

Hose Training

The fire district members undergo effective balance and direction training with fire hoses.
In and Out Training

The hose training includes maneuvering water hoses into and out of a burning structure.
Long Ladders

The training included carrying and pacing long ladders.

Local firefighters must undergo extensive training to best prepare for any emergency assignment.

This past week, the newest recruits at the Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District used the hands-on training in that preparation process.

Three firefighters started their in-house fire academy to review firefighting skills and to become familiarized with specialized fire equipment.

"We are happy to bring on two full time firefighters and one part time firefighter.," A SRFPD Facebook post states.

The training included effective use of fire hoses and long ladders. After the firefighters complete the three-week academy, they will be assigned to a shift to continue their probationary firefighter training.

