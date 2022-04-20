“Coming Back Together 2022” is the theme of the annual St. Helens Kiwanis Community Parade to be held in June.
The popular event that attracts thousands to the city has been absent for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic but returns June 18.
Organizers have been spending the past weeks organizing the return of the parade that will include 26 categories. As of April 19, the participants include Columbia River Fire & Rescue, law enforcement, The Columbia County Rodeo and Fair Court, bands, sports teams, youth groups, clowns, commercial businesses, service organizations, public works, antique and custom vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles, animals including horses and pooper scoopers, and an open class category.
“Our parade is open to anyone, businesses, organizations, no matter where you live,” the St. Helens Community Parade Committee members told The Chronicle.
The parade registration and staging begins at 9 a.m. at Emmert Motors, 2175 Columbia Boulevard. Participants are staged on the surrounding blocks off of Columbia Boulevard. Judging starts at 11 a.m. and the parade starts at 12 p.m.
Registration packets are available at st.helenskiwanisparade@gmail.com, or contact Lisa Lewis at 503-407-7916 or Judy Thompson at 503-397-6056. Advanced registration is encouraged but may be conducted the day of the parade. Organizers ask that participants read and closely follow the parade rules. There is no registration fee.
The parade begins at 2175 Columbia Boulevard across from Emmert Motors and will travel down Columbia Boulevard as it turns into 1st Street and continues past the Dockside Steak & Pasta Restaurant onto the riverfront property and will exit onto Plymouth Street.
“Parades are important events for every community, but the St. Helens Kiwanis Community Parade is unique,” the committee members said. “This parade doesn’t depend on a holiday to support it. It is all about the community itself, bringing us all together, showing off what we do, what we stand for, why we live here, and what we are proud of. The parade itself offers an opportunity for people to have an idea, organization, be creative, set a goal, make something from concept to completion.”
According to the committee, the thrill of standing in a crowd of people and listening to the approaching sounds of a marching band, horses, sirens, engines revving and clowns stirring the children to laughter are key elements of the community parade.
“You get to see fire trucks and police cars in a state of happiness, not in a hurry to an emergency where something bad has happened,” the members said. “In America, it’s part of our collective memory growing up. Parade day is a day we allow ourselves young and old to simply just enjoy what will have in our community. And its free!”
Around the first of the year, the Kiwanis Community Parade Committee began looking at bringing the parade back following the pandemic.
“Keep in mind a two-year gap is like having a car in the garage that has not run for two years and now you want to get it back on the road,” the parade committee members stated. “With confidence that our parade is possible, we got serious and formed a parade committee, rallied sponsors and business support.”
St. Helens Kiwanis have hosted St. Helens Community Parade for many years after the parade was faced with no one to organize and facilitate the event. The St. Helens Kiwanis stepped in and took on the responsibility for the parade.
“Due to pandemic and uncertainty, it would be very difficult for another organization to step up at the last moment,” the parade committee told The Chronicle. “St. Helens Kiwanis had kept good documents involved with the parade and some Kiwanis members involved in past parades offered their expertise, so we thought we had a good chance of bringing the parade back this year.”
While the Kiwanis are the lead parade organizer, the members said they cannot conduct the event alone.
“We are grateful to the sponsors, and community volunteers for pitching in,” the parade committee members said. “This year that will be more important than ever!”
Specific details about the history of the Community Parade are unclear, but the committee members said the event has been called the Salmon Derby, Port of Fun, and evolved into the St. Helens Kiwanis Community Parade. The 2022 parade is said to be the 107th such event.
Look for a special Chronicle print and online presentation about the 2022 St. Helens Kiwanis Community Parade in early June packed full of articles, the parade route and fun information.
