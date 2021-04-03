It wasn't the same Ester Egg Hunt we've seen in the past at the Columbia County Fairgrounds.
Traditionally, hundreds of children would scamper across the grassy fields hoping to find plastic eggs filled with candy treats hidden earlier by volunteers.
The 2021 hunt held Saturday, April 3, would be a drive thru due to the COVID-19 pandemic health and safety guidelines.
Still, families came and were greeted by life-size bunnies and volunteers who handed out treat bags as the vehicles passed in and out of the fairgrounds in St. Helens.
A popular family event during the Easter season in Columbia County that has drawn thousands …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.