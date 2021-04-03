Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

It wasn't the same Ester Egg Hunt we've seen in the past at the Columbia County Fairgrounds.

Traditionally, hundreds of children would scamper across the grassy fields hoping to find plastic eggs filled with candy treats hidden earlier by volunteers.

The Line Up

Vehicles line up as the drive thru begins at the fairgrounds.
Waiting For Treats

A child holds her Easter basket in hopes of collecting treats during the drive thru.

The 2021 hunt held Saturday, April 3, would be a drive thru due to the COVID-19 pandemic health and safety guidelines.

Directing

State Sen. Betsy Johnson directs traffic during the drive thru.
Connection

Local law enforcement joined the fun.

Still, families came and were greeted by life-size bunnies and volunteers who handed out treat bags as the vehicles passed in and out of the fairgrounds in St. Helens.

Bunny Wave

Life-size bunnies greeted those participating in the drive thru.
0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Have you noticed an increase in red light runners in Columbia County?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.