In mid-February, Chronicle first reported Crooked Creek Brew was redeveloping space at 1935 Columbia Boulevard in St. Helens to establish the new business.
In a March 12 Facebook post, Crooked Creek Brewery Co-founder and Owner Dave Lauridsen shared an update following Crooked Creek’s soft opening the previous day.
“Thanks to everyone who came out and supported our opening night yesterday,” he stated.
Using American-grown hops and central Oregon malts for his brews, Lauridsen said his beers are distinguished by their authentic Northwest flavors. The Crooked Creek Brewery taphouse in St. Helens was featured in New School Beer + Cider magazine’s “Most Anticipated Upcoming New Oregon Breweries & Taphouse of 2022.”
Lauridsen said he plans to keep the taproom up and running for a couple of years, and hopefully build a brewery from the ground up one day.
Cooked Creek Brewery plans a Grand Opening March 17. The brewery is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
