Cruise-In Staging
Cars and trucks staged at Scappose Sand and Gravel before the start of the cruise-in.

 Kelli Nicholson / The Chronicle

Approximately 30 vintage and new cars paraded through Scappoose neighborhoods to show support for local businesses during the pandemic.

The Cruise-In
Cars and trucks join the procession in Scappoose.
Donation Pick-up
A volunteer picks up food donations left by neighbors for the Columbia Pacific Food Bank during the Scappoose cruise-in.
Cruise-In Wave
The wave.
Family Affair
A family takes part in the Scappoose cruise-in.
Watching the Roadster
A neighbor watches from a garage as the parade of vehicles, including this roadster, pass by.
A Classic
A classic red pickup joins the Scappoose cruise-in.
Even a Candle
A truck pulling a miniature Scappoose candle joins the cruise-in.
Vintage Parade
Vintage autos cruise by during the Scappoose parade.

Volunteers gathered non-perishable donations along the way for the Columbia Pacific Food Bank that will be distributed to families in need.

The Scappoose parade was conducted on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 27.

