Approximately 30 vintage and new cars paraded through Scappoose neighborhoods to show support for local businesses during the pandemic.
Volunteers gathered non-perishable donations along the way for the Columbia Pacific Food Bank that will be distributed to families in need.
The Scappoose parade was conducted on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 27.
A Scappoose woman who launched community parades to celebrate the Christmas holidays in St. …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.