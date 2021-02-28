You don't have to go far to see the shifting of land in Oregon and the dangers landslides can pose.
The chronicleonline.com has kept our viewers up to date about landslides in Columbia County and around the state. Our latest report illustrates the danger the land shifts have along the Oregon Coast.
Take a look at the attached photos showing a drill rig that had fallen down a slope along Highway 101 and nearly into the ocean during the initial repair work.
The project to repair the section of road held in place by a historic retaining wall began Monday, Feb. 1. On Friday, Feb. 5, the northern half of the wall collapsed and an employee of GeoStabilization International and the drill rig he was operating fell approximately 150 feet to the rocks below. The person is recovering from injuries sustained in the accident.
New Details
Daytime closures on U.S. 101 at milepost 170.5 are complete. Travelers should expect flagging for the next several weeks as an emergency project to replace a failed retaining wall is finished.
Crew recovered a drill rig from below the construction site on Saturday, Feb. 27.
Travelers should expect delays for flagging in the area to continue into mid-March. Check TripCheck.com or call 5-1-1 for the current road status. While lengthy delays are not anticipated, they can occur on any construction project.
The emergency repair came after a crack in the road was reported in January. Monitoring found that it was becoming larger because the road’s original, historic retaining wall was failing and an immediate repair was required. The northbound lane is built on bedrock and is stable. The southbound lane was built on fill, which relies on the retaining wall to remain in place.
A project to repair the section of road began Monday, Feb. 1. On Friday, Feb. 5, the northern half of the wall collapsed and a drill rig and operator fell about 150 feet to the rocks below. The operator is recovering.
