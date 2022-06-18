The 2022 St. Helens Kiwanis Community Parade brought community members and visitors together Saturday afternoon, June 18.

Parade Patriotism
Buy Now
Heritage Girls
Buy Now
Parade Umbrellas
Buy Now

Despite a few light showers as the parade participants assembled, the showers stopped and the parade rolled through the city along Columbia Boulevard to the waterfront. Hundreds of spectators gathered along the sides of the boulevard to wave and cheer the parade on.

St. Helens High School Band
Buy Now
Parade Marching Band
Buy Now
Parade Dance
Buy Now
Parade Tissue Toss
Buy Now
Parade Organizers
Buy Now
Parade Participant Wave
Buy Now
Parade Flag Wave
Buy Now
Parade Float
Buy Now
Parade Candy
Buy Now
Parade Award
Buy Now
Parade Smile
Buy Now
Parade Cuties
Buy Now
Parade Crowd Wave
Buy Now
Parade Flag Lady
Buy Now
Parade Horses
Buy Now
Parade Fan Circle
Buy Now
Parade Decorated Smile
Buy Now
1
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Have you faced challenges finding affordable housing in the area?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.