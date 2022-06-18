The 2022 St. Helens Kiwanis Community Parade brought community members and visitors together Saturday afternoon, June 18.
Despite a few light showers as the parade participants assembled, the showers stopped and the parade rolled through the city along Columbia Boulevard to the waterfront. Hundreds of spectators gathered along the sides of the boulevard to wave and cheer the parade on.
