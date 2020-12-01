St. Helens Police assisted Oregon State police troopers in tracking down a driver who fled OSP during a traffic stop along Highway 30 at Columbia Boulevard shortly after 7:30 Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Police said a gray pickup fled the scene of the traffic stop and was spotted shortly after in a parking along 18th Street. Moments after police arrived to check for the truck, the suspected driver was spotted one block east.
Police arrived and were questioning the man.
Additional details are pending.
