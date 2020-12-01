St. Helens Police assisted Oregon State police troopers in tracking down a driver who fled OSP during a traffic stop along Highway 30 at Columbia Boulevard shortly after 7:30 Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Investigation

Police arrive to check out the vehicle that allegedly left the scene of the traffic spot along Highway 30.
Police Search

Oregon State Police troopers search the pickup.
On Scene

St. Helens Police assisted Oregon State Police in the investigation.

Police said a gray pickup fled the scene of the traffic stop and was spotted shortly after in a parking along 18th Street. Moments after police arrived to check for the truck, the suspected driver was spotted one block east.

17th Street Investigation

Police arrive at the location where the alleged driver is located.
Investigation Interview

Police question the alleged driver.

Police arrived and were questioning the man.

Additional details are pending.

