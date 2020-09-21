You may have noticed the changes taking place in the Old Town District of St. Helens on Monday, Sept. 21.
Crews are preparing for the city's annual signature event, the Spirit of Halloweentown.
The event includes street actors, vendors and family activities, but due to the pandemic, changes are in place to follow the state-required social distancing and face covering practices.
Crews have placed Halloween-related artwork and figures in Plaza Square and along the riverfront in the Old Town District preparing for the annual celebration.
Some of the events begin Sept. 26. See the full schedule at https://spiritofhalloweentown.com/schedule/
The following is a release from the event coordinator Tina Curry.
Halloween may only come once a year, but in St. Helens you can celebrate it all month long. This year things will look different with festival preparations being made to exceed the current guidelines from the Governor.
Guests need tickets to get into the fenced area of the plaza where in 1998 the small city of St. Helens served as a backdrop to the 1998 Disney Channel Halloween classic “Halloweentown”, and they will also be wearing masks and getting their temperature checked.
Hand sanitizing stations will also be abundant along with beefed up cleaning schedules. Tickets include all activities to cut down on contact and parking to keep cars out of the neighborhoods.
Inside the fenced area guests are in for a treat that will hopefully put some magic back into life for a snapshot to be remembered later. This month-long event is geared towards anyone who loves Halloween and has been featured on ABC News, MTV, Vogue, Entertainment Weekly, BuzzFeed, Country Living, Huffington Post and many other recognized news outlets.
Instead of tens of thousands of guests throughout the month St. Helens is gearing up for a more managed gathering that sticks with compliance. By limiting numbers and engaging regulations the guests will enjoy less lines and an easier pace.
The festival features many attractions including a new Haunted Hotel, Updated Museum of Peculiarities & Oddities, and newly designed Alien Experience. The Tiny Parade of Pumpkins will feature many new meticulously carved pumpkins along with other fun gags. Street performers take the asphalt daily as the audience stands by positioned cones in order to keep a safe distance in the outdoor environment. With inside attractions numbers are monitored and the designed for a no contact experience.
For those that enjoy a new adventure experience Sand Island Campground sets the stage for an island boat ride where guests enjoy a fireside story, pumpkins and a captured Sasquatch!
In the vendor area only a parking ticket is needed to enjoy some photo ops and yummy treats and Halloween gear; but distancing and safety are in play with regulations being followed.
For more information, contact tina@e2cproductions.com, or the City of St. Helens, at 503-397-6272.
