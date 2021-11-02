A local group is voicing opposition to the state government-mandated COVID-19 vaccination for most public employees, including school teachers.
The group, Freedom Rally, held a protest against the vaccination mandate at Highway 30 and High School Way near Scappoose High School late Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 2, in what the members consider to be an infringement of Constitutional rights.
Freedom Rally is a collective of Scappoose residents opposed to vaccine mandates, led by co-organizers Sherri Ryan and Molly Walters.
Ryan and Walters said they will back parents and schoolchildren, just as they have employees who lost their jobs due to vaccination status.
“We are standing in solidarity for people that are losing their jobs at our school district are being discriminated against because of their medical choices, and in anticipation of vaccine COVID-19 vaccine mandates in our district,” Walters said.
Over the last few weeks, Ryan and Walters have stood alongside rally members at the intersection of Highway 30 and High School Way, urging Scappoose School District to reevaluate their vaccine requirements for staff, parents, and volunteers.
“I don’t think it’s correct. It’s discriminatory,” Walters said.
According to Walters, the issue of vaccination is timely because on Nov. 16, Portland Public School District will set the precedent for other schools to follow.
“Portland Public Schools will be voting on Nov. 16, about whether they will mandate the vaccine for students to be able to attend those schools,” she said.
“Typically, school districts in the state follow with the largest district, so we are trying to make sure that (Superintendent) Porter and the school board know that as parents, we will not be standing for a COVID vaccine mandate for our children.”
A Freedom Rally petition being circulated in the community contains a clause stating that parents will pull their children out of school if the district follows suit with Gov. Kate Brown’s orders mandating vaccination for children, according to Walters. She added that over 50 people have joined the ranks of the Freedom Rally, many of whom are parents with kids in the school district.
According to Walters, the group welcomes both vaccinated and more mask-conscious persons, and she emphasizes that there is no shortage of them in her circle.
“The (rallies) are an effort to get the word out that we are not anti-vax. We are not pro-vax. We are simply pro medical freedom,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.