Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Morning showers cleared as the sun and blue sky appeared overhead for a community celebration of Rainier's 100-year-old city hall.

Celebration
Buy Now

Community members gathered for the Rainier city hall 100-year anniversary celebration in front of the historic building Saturday morning, April 10.
Sen. Betsy Johnson
Buy Now

State Sen. Betsy Johnson gives remarks during the celebration.
Mayor Jerry Cole
Buy Now

Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole said the city's pride and spirit remains alive and strong.
Ribbon Cutting
Buy Now

Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole cuts a ribbon in front of city during the ceremony.

"On to another 100 years," he said.

Tuesday marks 100 years since Rainier’s City Hall was dedicated, and, after a year of public building closures and limited city events, Rainier held an in-person celebration Saturday April 10 to commemorate the building and the storied history of the city.

The Rainier City Hall sits at 106 W. B Street just off Highway 30.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Are you concerned about the increasing COVID-19 cases in Columbia County?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.