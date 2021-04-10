Morning showers cleared as the sun and blue sky appeared overhead for a community celebration of Rainier's 100-year-old city hall.
Tuesday marks 100 years since Rainier’s City Hall was dedicated, and, after a year of public building closures and limited city events, Rainier held an in-person celebration Saturday April 10 to commemorate the building and the storied history of the city.
The Rainier City Hall sits at 106 W. B Street just off Highway 30.
