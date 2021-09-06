It's not hard to find patriotism and honor in St. Helens.
Bert and Sue Mueller and other members of the St. Helens Lions Club were up early Monday morning placing more than 200 of American flags along streets in the city.
The Muellers and the Lions Club set up the flags at specific community locations during seven national patriotic holidays of the year, including Labor Day, Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Martin Luther King Day, Veterans Day and President’s Day.
Businesses and organizations in St. Helens make a donation to the Lions Club to have the flags set up outside their locations during the holidays as a tribute to the men and women who have served and are serving in the armed services.
For more information about the St. Helens Lions Club, visit
