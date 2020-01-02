One person was hospitalized following a two-alarm barn fire at the Cornelius area A Blooming Hill Vineyard.
According to a release, fire crews from 3:12pm on December 31st, Cornelius firefighters were dispatched at 3:12 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, to a reported barn fire on SW Hergert Road in rural Washington County.
Crews arrived shortly after to find an approximately 7,000 square foot barn with heavy amount of smoke and flames showing. Crews started an exterior attack on the flames which had spread to most of the barn due to wind that was gusting to approximately 25 mph.
Due to heavy fire involvement of the structure, part of the roof collapsed minutes after the crews arrived, preventing firefighters from safely going into the structure. Because the structure is in a rural area without a fire hydrant system, water tenders were brought to the scene, initially delaying firefighting tactics until a water shuttle system could be fully established.
Due to the size of the incident, at 4:05 p.m. a second alarm was requested to bring additional firefighters to the scene. Firefighters were able to extinguish most of the flames in just over an hour after first arriving. They spent several more hours putting hot spots out.
The barn was used to board horses as well as make wine. One of the owners was able to get all five of the boarded horses safely out of the barn. An employee who was also on scene helping suffered smoke inhalation as well as breathing problems and was transported to a local hospital.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The horses were to be moved to a neighbors property for further keeping.
Forest Grove Fire & Rescue, Gaston Fire District, Hillsboro Fire & Rescue, Banks Fire District, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, Yamhill Fire District, Metro West Ambulance and Washington County Sheriff Office assisted Cornelius Fire Department on scene.
A total of 45 firefighters deployed eight engines and five water tenders at the fire scene.
