Columbia Pacific Food Bank will have a new home by the end of year.
The nonprofit anticipates starting renovation construction on its new space in February with the goal of being fully moved in by fall of this year, Executive Director Casey Wheeler said.
The food bank currently operates at 474 Milton Way in St. Helens, a space the organization has outgrown after over 20 years of operation in it. In 2018, the food bank purchased the old Columbia Electric Feed & Seed building on Columbia Boulevard in St. Helens with the aim of renovating the larger space to serve the nonprofit’s growing needs.
Pandemic impact
Columbia Pacific Food Bank was in the midst of a capital campaign to raise money for the costs associated with outfitting the new facility when the pandemic swept across the state, preventing in-person fundraising efforts. Despite the setback, progress has continued.
“The internal timeline had to be extended due to the pandemic, but our public timeline is still on target,” Wheeler said.
The food bank is contributing an additional $175,000 from its reserves to the project— which has been largely funded through a $1.5 million Community Development Block Grant, as well as fundraising efforts and donations from businesses and individuals. Donations are still welcome, he said.
“Additional donations will help reduce the overall cost to the food bank for the project,” Wheeler said. “Additional donations will help us replace these funds that would go to paying for food.”
More space
The new facility is approximately five times the size of the current space, and will feature a shopping-style pantry with produce, nonperishables and both frozen and refrigerated goods. Construction plans also include space for a community room, office spaces, distribution and packing areas, both a walk-in freezer and refrigerator and a bottle return.
Ongoing efforts
The pandemic not only interrupted the food bank’s capital campaign, but also brought upon a wave of increased need— which Wheeler said the food bank was able to meet.
“We were well prepared to meet unanticipated food needs when an emergency occurs within the county and were successful in making additional adjustments as needed,” Wheeler said.
What has stood out most to him over the last 10 months of operating during the pandemic has been the reaction from the community.
“The outpouring of support from the individuals, organizations, businesses and governments in Columbia County,” he said. “This enabled us to increase out countywide distribution from 12 tons a week to 19 tons a week at the height of the pandemic.”
The organization is now distributing an average of 16.5 tons of food a week, he said. Additional resources becoming available reduced the need slightly over the course of the pandemic, Wheeler said.
More seniors and families with children have been using the food bank, and fewer individuals, he said. The increased demand has been felt across the county, but the St. Helens food pantry has seen the largest increase, he said.
In addition to ramping up distribution to meet the food needs, and adjusting along the way, the organization has found a way to continue to ease the burden on its partners as well. County food pantries, senior centers and SAFE will not be charged for food purchases made from the the food bank for at least the next year, Wheeler said. This is made possible due to donations from individuals, organizations, businesses and a myriad of COVID-related grants, he said.
“We anticipate this to continue through the end of the calendar year and may continue past depending on the length of the pandemic and funding streams,” he said.
To donate or learn more about the Columbia Pacific Food Bank, visit cpfoodbank.org.
