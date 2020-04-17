Even though Oregon's Stay Home Save Lives order is still in place until Governor Brown's reopening plan is finalized, state officials say improving weather has triggered a return to the outdoors for many.
You'll likely see more people out boating and participating in recreation events this weekend along the Columbia River from Scappoose to Clatskanie, similar to what happened last weekend.
Oregon Park Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) officials said people have removed park barriers, torn down signs and have trespassed onto park property despite the current closure under Oregon’s Stay Home order.
OPRD spokesman Chris Havel said while he hasn't yet received reports of people moving barricades or signs being taken at state parks in Columbia County, rangers are finding people entering the Banks-Vernonia Trail.
"We are ushering them back out," Havel said. "Some may think the trail isn’t a park, like Stub Stewart is, but it is."
Havel said many people don’t understand the importance of staying close to home.
"It doesn’t appear to make sense that someone can transmit a virus while outside," he said. "If we’ve learned anything from this, though, it’s that caution comes with rewards. The more careful we are now, even outdoors, the faster we’ll get through this. Some tantalizing research shows the heavier you breath, the further you need to be from other people to avoid exposing them."
Havel said violators of the closed state parks can face stiff penalties.
"Entering a closed park will earn you a talking to, then a warning, then possibly a citation that can vary from a few hundred dollars to more than a thousand," Havel said. "It can also get you barred from a park for a time, meaning that even after it opens, everyone will be able to visit except for you."
Havel offers this advice while the Stay Home Save Lives order is place.
"Stay home," he said. "If you need to get out, do it around your home. Avoid crowds. Gardening, outdoor yoga, washing your car. You have options."
Some areas in Columbia County remain open, such as the Scappoose Bay Marine Park, 57420 Old Portland Road in Warren, but with social distancing recommendations. The Bay Marine Park is operated by the Port of Columbia County.
According to the Port's website, Scappoose Bay Marine Park and Bayport RV Park, including the boat ramp, will remain open as long as people can continue to maintain the 6-foot social distancing requirements. The public restrooms by the picnic gazebo are currently closed, but there are portable toilets down by the boat ramp. Our business tenant, Scappoose Bay Paddling Center, is closed, but the public can use the kayak dock as usual.
Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley said his deputies are not taking enforcement action on people not following the Stay Home order.
"We look at this as an opportunity to educate people," Pixley said. "My advice would be to follow the Governor's Stay at Home order. That way we can help our community remain safe and protect the vulnerable population in Columbia County as well as Oregon."
Oregon State Police Capt. Timothy Fox said troopers are also reacting to people violating the Stay Home order.
“Troopers are educating the public found in violation of the Governor’s Executive Order,” Fox said. "There is possibility for a citation, which is a Class C misdemeanor. We prefer education and voluntary compliance, but it would be the last resort.”
Fox said while OSP has seen a decrease in calls for service during the coronavirus pandemic, troopers are seeing an increase in traffic high speeds and a rise in firearm purchasing investigations and assisting local agencies.
Fox said it is important for everyone to follow the Stay Home order.
- Enjoy the outdoor areas of your home. Enjoy physical activities solo or with members of your household (walking, biking). Have a virtual picnic with friends. Open doors and windows to get fresh air. Get things done at home (gardening, car washing).
- Don't participate in group sports. Don't visit crowded or closed parks. Don't attend social gatherings. Don't go out if you are sick. Don't travel.
- Remember: Keep a safe physical distance of at least six feet from people you do not live with and wash your hands regularly.
- Keep your distance, do your part.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.