The much-awaited opening of the Klondike Tavern in the Riverfront District of St. Helens is set for 4 p.m. Friday evening, June 24.
The 8,600 square foot iconic building along the Riverfront District in St. Helens had been sitting idle since 2018. The building was then listed on the market for $799,000 by Sadaka Realty LLC.
Portland resident Holcombe Waller purchased the Klondike in late 2021 for $650,000 and began a massive effort to restore and reopen the structure. The first-floor project included reopening a dining area.
Waller invited The Chronicle in for a sneak peek at what's been done to renovate the building and prepare it for the opening.
“This building has been restored to a far more applicable condition than it was,” Klondike Tavern Manager Tyler Ryan said. “There has been an overwhelming amount of construction. It’s a very old building with good bones. Our goal is to modernize the place and make it homely again.”
Ryan describes the theme of the décor as old-time Victoria.
“That just seems to be the natural feeling of the building,” he said. “I don’t think we wanted to stray away from that. We have embraced each room and tried to improve on that.”
“We are excited for people to step in and see how we’ve interpreted the old-world charm of this historic space, and how we are extending that to lovely ambiance, delicious food and specialty cocktails,” Waller said.
Ryan describes the Klondike Tavern’s menu as simple and adjusted to the market rate.
“You’ll be looking at a Northwest rustic, homestyle comfort, tavern-bar fair food, but we are trying to make sure our quality and standards are impeccable,” he said. “We are lucky that we can experiment and find out what people really desire here. The signature food and drinks will likely be defined by what people like and we can adapt the business to the town culture.”
Approximately 15 to 20 employees will support the limited openings, dinner service into the late evenings, Wednesday through Saturday each week, according to Ryan. The tavern will seat approximately 60 people.
“We’re going to make sure everything is refined perfectly for that small window and then certainly expand from there,” Ryan said. “We first want to see where the business flow is.”
What’s next?
According to Ryan, performing arts are also being consider for the tavern.
“There are always possibilities to do unique and fun things in a bar and restaurant, so it will be an interesting balancing act for private events,” he said. “We are looking forward to taking advantage of those private events and performances. Based on some of the previous experiments we conducted, it is definitely doable to have some musicians in to perform.”
Ryan said he is hopeful the city will develop additional street parking in the Riverfront District.
“That certainly will be an issue and a great opportunity for everybody in the community to get on the same page as far as what might be done to address that issue because of everyone’s hopefully improved success,” he said.
More additions at the building are in the works, according to Waller.
“We’re hoping to activate the patio area, open a small bakery and coffee outpost on the corner (of the building lot),” he said.
Waller said the hotel is being actively engineered and designed within the historic guidelines of the city, state and federal agencies that help offer various development incentives.
“A recent $200,000 grant will establish a baseline for approaching this huge project, but it will take investors and significant lending financing to complete,” Waller said “My hope is that this financing comes together by the end of the year, but it may take longer. The construction itself will likely be a year longer. So, we’re looking to late 2023 or beyond for that opening announcement.”
Waller said his vision of restoring the hotel portion of the Klondike building includes adding seismic modern life and safety standards and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) access to two floors as well as adding 19 bathrooms.
“All the while preserving the historic aspects of the building that keep the renovation in line with historic standards,” he said. “But if the restaurant succeeds, and with that initial state grant going into capital improvements to the building, these would be game changes,” Waller said. “These are essential blocks I’m trying to establish prior to the financing of the hotel.”
The Klondike will take dinner reservations at hello@theklondiketavern.com or by calling 503-782-8002. See the website at TheKlondikeTavern.com.
The much-awaited opening of the Klondike Tavern in the Riverfront District of St. Helens is …
Efforts to renovate for the former Klondike Hotel and Restaurant in the Riverfront District …
It is an iconic site along the Riverfront District in St. Helens but for the past few years …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.