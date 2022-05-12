Leaders from across the region and Columbia County have celebrated the official ribbon cutting of Portland Community College’s (PCC) Oregon Manufacturing Innovation Training Center.
A ribbon cutting ceremony was conducted Wednesday, May 11, at the the advanced manufacturing training center
The center is the educational arm of the Oregon Manufacturing Innovation Center (OMIC) initiative — a collaboration of industry, higher education and government that combines applied research and development and workforce training.
PCC’s facility is traditionally known as the OMIC Training Center and is located at the Columbia County Center at 34001 NE Wagner Ct. in Scappoose. It is PCC’s first permanent, physical location in the region and the college’s first building fully dedicated to providing training for the advanced manufacturing trades.
“The new PCC OMIC Training Center is a building purposely designed to replicate a real manufacturing environment that will provide students with the type of experience they will see in the real world,” OMIC Training Center Director Andrew Lattanner said. “This building and this initiative is rooted in collaboration. Our progress to date and our continued success is based on partnerships.”
According to PCC officials, locally, Oregon’s manufacturing industry reports a need for shorter, quicker training programs to keep up with change and to engage more young people in these careers.
PCC’s 32,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing training facility is designed to supports both traditional and work-based learning models like registered apprenticeship, pre-trades programs and internships. The facility, which opened its doors last fall, also provides introductory, intermediate and advanced training in computer numerically controlled (CNC) lathe operation, CNC mill operation, welding and fabrication and other areas of advanced manufacturing.
In addition, PCC offers “On Ramp to Manufacturing” courses at the site for area residents. “On Ramp” is a no cost, three-week series of classes designed for people interested in working in advanced manufacturing. These non-credit, introductory classes help participants make informed decisions about their careers, build skills for success in school or on the job and access support on their journey to becoming a PCC student.
“We see this facility as the starting point, and a really important one, to bring the power and promise of the transformative potential of higher education and training,” PCC President Mark Mitsui said. “We are officially opening a facility where we will be able to have leading edge skills provided through education and training that will produce leading edge workers for our companies and corporations to be globally competitive. That is not only important for the United States economy, but also the economic mobility of the folks that live in our region.
The OMIC initiative, and the PCC OMIC Training Center, is an opportunity to work together to build pathways for students to good paying jobs – jobs that fill a critical need for our companies and produce economic mobility in our communities, according to Mitsui.
“One of the things that Scappoose is now going to be about is advanced manufacturing, research, development and training, which is something to be proud of, and something that really identifies what we’re doing and where we’re going," Mayor of Scappoose Scott Burge said. "I couldn't be more proud of having helped to work on this project and helped create a future for the city, the county and the state of Oregon.”
“Community colleges breathe life into communities by offering students courses that make them job ready. Not just providing a degree, but something that assists them to walk out the door and go to work in high-paying, high-quality jobs," Columbia County Commissioner Margaret Magruder said. "Community colleges provide meeting space, partnerships with local school districts and a feeling of hope for those who may not have the resources for a university education. They break down barriers, such as access to transportation, and since they’re local, they’re right here where we live. All of this will certainly become an important benefit to the economic development of Columbia County, create more opportunities in Columbia County, and, over time, will help to generate more local jobs, so that fewer workers need to travel to Portland and other neighboring communities to support their families.”
PCC promotes sustainable design principles for all of its bond-funded work, which is an integral part of the college’s goals to meet its Climate Action Plan. The OMIC Training Center features the latest sustainable design features, which resulted in it earning LEED Silver in 2021. The open and spacious design allows for plenty of room for programs and classes. Interior windows also allow plenty of light into the center’s classrooms, expansive group study areas and collaboration rooms.
To enroll in any of the OMIC Training Center’s programs or classes, visit the PCC admissions website: www.pcc.edu/enroll/
The May 11 ceremony featured music by the Scappoose Choir and Jonathan Smith Trio, and speakers PCC President Mark Mitsui, OMIC Training Center Director Andrew Lattanner, Columbia County Commissioner Margaret Magruder, OMIC Research and Development Executive Director Craig Campbell, PCC Board Vice President Tiffani Penson, Scappoose Mayor Scott Burge and PCC Dean for Mechatronics, Electronics & Advanced Manufacturing Technologies Carrie Weikel-Delaplane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.