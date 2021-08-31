With continued warm, clear weather in the forecast ahead for the region, the Columbia County Marine Patrol members are bracing for a busy Labor Day weekend along the Columbia River.
Deputies noted a surge of boaters during the pandemic and once health and safety restrictions were lifted that surge has been steady over the past year.
“Our marine deputies are seeing a definite increase of boating activity,” Lt. Shaun McQuiddy said, adding that the most common violations made by boaters include safety equipment, navigational, and registration type violations.
“If a boater is cited, the fines it can range from $110 to $440 or in case of a criminal charge, such as Boating Under the Influence, the fine amount that could be imposed is up to $5,000,” he said.
But McQuiddy added that the marine patrol’s primary function is education.
“We talk with thousands of people on the water throughout the year promoting safety and we also can teach classes about water and boater safety to kids and interested boating groups,” he said.
McQuiddy emphasizes that boaters need to be prepared for the dangerous areas of the Columbia River. He said during the summer, one of the most dangerous areas are the densely populated areas near Sauvie Island and Sand Island.
“In these densely populated areas, operators need to be on alert and cautious as they are operating boats in close proximity to others,” he said. “Most importantly, boaters need to know and be aware of the waterways and the hazards that may be there. As a boater you need to know how the tide affects the water, know the current, and other known hazards above and below the water.”
The Columbia County Marine Patrol is funded though the Oregon Marine Board.
Columbia County received $217,469 for the current fiscal year (2021-2022) and for the next fiscal year as well (2022-2023), according to Oregon Marine Board Boating Safety Manager / Boating Law Administrator Randy Henry, who said the funding is dedicated to marine law enforcement and related activities, such as program administration.
“In our annual contract with Columbia County, they agree to patrol 12 specific waterways within the county and to enforce recreational boating laws on these waterways,” Henry said. “They also assist in hazard mitigation (trees across rivers), abandoned and derelict vessels, maintaining their patrol boats, conducting communication and education, responding to and investigating marine incidents (accidents), inspect boats, and inspect boat rental companies.”
Henry said the state funds specifically pay for personnel and many training-related costs, boat maintenance and some equipment.
Oregon’s funding is entirely provided by recreational boaters – the Marine Board gets no general fund tax dollars. Funds come from boat registration and titling, motorboat fuel tax, and federal dollars distributed by the US Coast Guard.
“Columbia County has some unique issues to which we pay special attention,” Henry said. “Multnomah Channel has a mix of floating homes, marinas and boat use that don’t always work well together. We need boaters to be careful of their boat’s wake so they’re not causing problems at marinas and floating homes. Slow down, observe slow-no-wake zones, and do activities that create larger wakes as far from these facilities as you can.”
Sheriff’s insight
Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley said the collaboration between the Oregon Marine Board and his deputies is critical to life and safety on the Columbia River.
“Just by a deputy being on the river every day, it saves someone's life,” Pixley said. “We are out here doing safety inspections and compliance checks to make sure people are boating safely because out here there is really zero margin on error. If you fall into the river there is really a good chance that getting hurt or dying.”
Pixley said there are common mistakes that can lead to trouble for boaters.
“Alcohol consumption is one and also people are in too much of a hurry,” he said. “They don’t have a lookout when they are out in their boats, they are playing, putting on their water skies and they are just not paying attention.”
Pixley said anyone venturing out along the Columbia River and other waterways in the county needs to make sure they have the required safety gear and equipment and the needed permits.
“It’s also important that they pay attention when they are operating on the river,” Pixley said. “It’s OK to have fun but it is important to stay safe for yourself and everyone else.”
The Columbia River can be very dangerous during fall fishing, according to Pixley.
“The boats will actually be stretched across the river and through the commercial shipping channel.
“I have had to cut people’s anchor lines to pull them out of the way of the commercial ships probably seconds before their anchor balls are pulled down by the ship,” Pixley said. “Every year that is surprising to me because they will recognize the danger and stay out of the shipping channel but they just want to catch a fish. And that is very dangerous.”
Pixley said the ships can run aground if they are forced out of the shipping channels.
“That could cause serious ecological damage and damage to their vessel,” he said.
According to Henry, when the tides, commercial shipping and fishing seasons line up well, it can lead to very dangerous interaction between large freighters and small boats.
“Anchoring in the channel is a violation of state and federal law and we work with the US Coast Guard, Columbia County and Oregon State Police each year to assess risk and conduct enforcement operations,” Henry said. “I would recommend that boaters avoid anchoring up in the channel this year as we will be citing. The last thing we want is to see a recreational boat get run over, or a freighter to run aground and cause an environmental catastrophe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.