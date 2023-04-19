Construction is well underway at Columbia Hills Retirement Center to repair the damage caused by the grim fire and explosion that took one tenant’s life at the facility Oct. 5.

Fresh Start
Charred Remains

More than seven months later, 21 of its tenants have returned to the Columbia Hills Retirement Center at 36050 Pittsburg Road in St. Helens, according to board member and Treasurer of Columbia Hills Ellen Bailey.

“We were very fortunate to have 21 of our residents move back into their independent living at Columbia Hills,” Bailey said. “There are seven of the residents that we were able to assist with temporary, residential housing until the construction is complete at Columbia Hills.”

Fresh Foundation
Damage
0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Will you be voting in the upcoming Special Election May 16th?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.