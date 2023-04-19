Construction is well underway at Columbia Hills Retirement Center to repair the damage caused by the grim fire and explosion that took one tenant’s life at the facility Oct. 5.
More than seven months later, 21 of its tenants have returned to the Columbia Hills Retirement Center at 36050 Pittsburg Road in St. Helens, according to board member and Treasurer of Columbia Hills Ellen Bailey.
“We were very fortunate to have 21 of our residents move back into their independent living at Columbia Hills,” Bailey said. “There are seven of the residents that we were able to assist with temporary, residential housing until the construction is complete at Columbia Hills.”
In a published account in The Chronicle following the fire, CRFR investigators said an explosion occurred during the fire caused by oxygen cylinders stored in the apartment of the fire’s origin. Following the deadly incident, the CRFR investigators stressed that the use of oxygen in homes has an increased risk of catastrophic fire, especially if the cylinders are in places where temperatures are high.
The final cost of the damages has yet to be determined, according to Bailey. Columbia Hills have been working with insurance and other entities and haven’t finalized a total for damages. While seven residents are still waiting for the construction to resolve, Bailey said many of the tenants were moved back in by mid-November of 2022.
“The fire occurred on Oct. 5, thirteen residents returned on Oct. 14, eight tenants returned on Nov. 9, and the additional seven are awaiting construction to return,” Bailey said. “We were fortunate to have a community that came together so quickly and provided such a vast array of support to our residents. In such an unsettling time, the community really stepped up to make their transition period so much smoother.”
Construction of the new wing is expected to be completed in November of 2023, according to Bailey. Before any construction could be started, the debris and wreckage needed to be cleared from the site. When asked whether precautions have been taken to address the cause of the first fire, Bailey said an emergency plan is in place.
“We strive to provide the utmost care and safety for our residents. We have an emergency and safety plan in place that we review with residents, and continue to stress the safety measures and requirements we have in place to keep them safe,” Bailey said.
When the fire occurred in October, three St. Helens Police Department (SHPD) officers were the first to arrive at the scene of the fire and immediately began assisting the tenants. They helped pull tenants through windows and ran down halls, and knocked on doors to ensure the tenants were evacuating the building. CRFR firefighters arrived and began attacking the fire and assisting with evacuating residents.
Firefighters found one resident unconscious in the hallway of the building and carried her outside. SHPD officers, a Columbia County sheriff’s deputy, and a Scappoose police officer provided resuscitation efforts, but the woman died at the scene.
The months since the fire have been difficult for Columbia Hills residents, and the tenants eagerly await the return of the seven other residents who are still in temporary arrangements. The retirement center had a strong sense of community, and part of that community is still missing.
While this transitional period has been a trying time, Bailey emphasized that the community has been critical in getting the retirement center up and running and on the return to normalcy.
“The community was the glue that held everything together,” Bailey said. “From the first responders to the hotel staff, emergency management, and Red Cross in the initial days to the outpouring of love and support from our staff, family, and the community, our residents couldn’t have felt more love and support during such a difficult time.”
