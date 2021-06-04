He isn't a performer that just stays on stage.
Saxophone player and singer Patrick Lamb brought his Hit Factory to Columbia View Park in St. Helens to open the first 13 Nights Riverfront concert series Thursday evening, June 3.
As the music kicked off, Lamb strolled into the audience playing one of his original hits.
"I just love the people and it's about joy and happiness especially in these times when we've been stuck inside and quarantined," Lamb said. "People are crying out to connect to other human beings again and this is showing how important human connection is and that's what we do with the music. It's about happiness and goodness. We are her to connect people and make people feel there is hope and happiness. That's why we are here and and I think that's why they (the audience) are here."
The concerts are scheduled each Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. running through Aug. 26. Artists ranging from classic rock to jazz will be featured.
See the scheduled attached. Read more about Patrick Lamb at patricklamb.com.
