The future is sweeter for a small orchard adjacent to the historic Caples House Museum in Columbia City.
The museum stewards the only Heritage Fruit Orchard in Oregon, according to museum coordinator Beth Moody.
“The orchard’s apple trees are around 140 years old,” she said.
According to a plaque on the museum property recognizing the Heritage Orchard, the apple trees were planted at the site in 1870 after bears decimated the Caples’ plum orchard.
Moody said while the apple orchard has been a community gathering spot for years for various events, over time several of the trees began rotting.
“Unfortunately, the apple trees are hollowing out and we need to cut them down,” she said. “We knew this day was coming so we had scions created, grown and planted next to the original trees. That way it will remain a Heritage Orchard.”
Five of the diseased trees have been taken down. Three of the oldest trees remain, but two of those trees closest to the museum’s structures will also need to come down.
“Our community seems to feel a loss as we cut down these trees,” she said. “They are actually hollowed out. You can literally see through the trunks, so they have become dangerous and they might fall over at any time.”
Moody said some area residents have come by to collect pieces of the old trees as keepsakes and the museum is also working with local artists to create art pieces with portions of the downed trees.
St. Helens residents Mark and Bette Sell partnered with the museum about five years ago and helped with planting of new apple trees at the site during a community event in 2020.
Parents brought in their kids to help us dig the holes and we planted nine of the trees,” Mark said. “We grafted extra trees for the museum and gave a few away to the participating families following the planting.”
Sell said the trees will take about three years to grow and to produce apples.
“It is important to spread the roots out and to make sure you plant the graft about two to three inches above ground. That determines the size of the tee,” he said.
Sell believes the museum orchard trees will grow to about 16-feet.
“Not too high to pick the apples and not too high to prune the branches,” Mark said.
Sell’s passion for trees dates back 40 years ago, he said.
“I just like to play with fruit trees and experiment with different varieties around home,” Mark said.
Mark had been a member of the Oregon Home Orchard Society, which disbanded a few years ago due to a lack of members.
“We brought a house in St. Helens in 1984 that had seven apple and pear trees on the property,” he said. “That’s why I joined the society, to learn how to prune them and graft the different varieties.”
Mark and Bette said preserving the Caples Museum Heritage Orchard is important and the property is a historical part of the community.
“We need to keep it historical,” he said. “That is what the Caples family would have wanted. Also, it is nice to keep the generic diversity of the apple resource, so that you have more different trees to develop new varieties, maintain the current apple crop and protect the trees from diseases.”
Moody said the Heritage Orchard is a part of Dr. Caples’ legacy and of the Caples family.
“They planted it,” she said. “There is a great story and history around the apple trees and sharing the apples with the community. That’s the great thing. It starts in the summer around our ice cream festival and goes through the fall sharing the apples with the people that come to pick them. We are so grateful to Mark and Bette Sell, that the apples will return, and the legacy will not leave us.”
On March 4, the Caples House Museum, 1925 1st Street, is reopening for tours from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sundays until October.
About the Caples House
The Caples House and its property were willed to the Oregon State Society Daughters of the American Revolution (OSSDAR) as a museum in 1959 by Dr. Caples’ daughter, Dell Caples Houghton.
Artifacts inside the Caples House are remnants from the house’s history, and most were once the property of the Caples family, who occupied the house continuously from 1870 to 1959, according to museum officials. Dr. Charles Green Caples, who migrated across the Oregon Trail as a boy, built the two-story home in 1870. The Caples were the very first settlers in the area and platted the town of Columbia City.
Caples studied medicine in Portland and eventually established his own practice and was also responsible for building the first school in Columbia County.
The Caples House is part of a larger complex, which includes the Knapp Center which people can rent out for events, such as weddings. On the property there is also an original tool shed, full of authentic tools from that period. Next to the shed is a children’s museum full of toys and a doll collection from the time period. There is also a tea cottage adjacent to the Caples House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.