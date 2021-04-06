The Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District completed its Easter egg hunt adventure in a partnership with local businesses.
"We had some eagle-eyed egg hunters strolling through town the last few weeks," the SRFPD Facebook post reads. "Of the almost 90 eggs displayed in business windows, these hunters found between 60-71, making them our winners!
"We’d like to thank all the participants, their parents, and the businesses who graciously displayed our eggs. When the kids dropped by the station to pick up their prizes, each one remembered at least one of the fire safety messages they saw on the eggs! We call that success!
Join us in congratulating Max and Renee, Emily and Elijah, Gemma and Paige, and Hailey!!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.