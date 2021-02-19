A smoke scare at the St. Helens Elk Lodge sent Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) crews and St. Helens Police rushing to the site on Belton Road.
At 4:25 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, first responders were dispatched to a call of a commercial fire at the Elks Lodge.
"Early reports stated there was smoke coming from the inside of the building," according to a CRFR Facebook post. "After firefighters did an extensive search and found a seized electrical motor with burnt wires inside one of the heating units on the roof."
CRFR officials said the Elk members on scene were very helpful in securing the area and evacuating employees and overall assisting with a walk through of the facility.
"Reminder, when you find smoke inside a building it’s always a good reminder to know your building and it’s evacuation plan," the CRFR post states. "The Elks staff and members did a great job today. We are grateful the result of this event kept members safe and limited the damage to their facility."
