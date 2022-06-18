The much-awaited opening of the Klondike Tavern in the Riverfront District of St. Helens is set for 4 p.m. Friday evening June 24.

The Klondike

The Klondike Tavern, located at 1st and Cowlitz Streets in the Riverfront District of St. Helens, is expected to open June 24.
New Sign

This new sign has been placed on the front portion of the building.

The operators invited The Chronicle in for a sneak peek at what's been done to renovate the building and prepare it for the opening.

Sitting Area

This sitting area welcomes customers entering the building.
Dining Area

Large windows help light up The Klondike's dining area that stretches across the main floor of the building.
Pleasant View

Dining tables are nestled next to large windows inside The Klondike providing a view of the Riverfront District.
Mirror Image

Looking through this mirror at the bar area.
Klondike Kitchen

The Klondike Tavern's kitchen area.

The Klondike will take reservations at hello@theklondiketavern.com or by calling 503-782-8002. See the website at TheKlondikeTavern.com.

See the full story in the Wednesday, June 22 print edition of The Chronicle and read the background in the stories attached.

