The much-awaited opening of the Klondike Tavern in the Riverfront District of St. Helens is set for 4 p.m. Friday evening June 24.
The operators invited The Chronicle in for a sneak peek at what's been done to renovate the building and prepare it for the opening.
The Klondike will take reservations at hello@theklondiketavern.com or by calling 503-782-8002. See the website at TheKlondikeTavern.com.
See the full story in the Wednesday, June 22 print edition of The Chronicle and read the background in the stories attached.
Efforts to renovate for the former Klondike Hotel and Restaurant in the Riverfront District …
It is an iconic site along the Riverfront District in St. Helens but for the past few years …
