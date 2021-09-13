Crews from Scappoose Fire rushed to reports of a burning manufactured home just before 12 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, in the 50000 block of 6th Street.

Flames roar out of the front window of the manufactured home as firefighters arrived.

The initial call was burning material on the home's stove. When crews arrived they spotted fire and smoke from inside the home.

A Scappoose Fire fighter positioned on the street in front of the manufactured home navigates a hose shooting water into the front of the structure.
A crew member from Scappoose Fire pulls down part of the burning structure.
Two Scappoose Fire crew members take a break following the initial suppression of the structure fire. You can see smoke still pouring from the front of the home.

Additional crews responded to help put the blaze out. The structure is part of a manufactured home park with the units just feet apart. Quick action by Scappoose Fire crew members contained the blaze to the single home.

A Scappoose Fire crew member shoots water from a hose to the back of the burning structure.
Scappoose Fire Chief Jeff Pricher surveys the fire damage.

One person suffered burns to the hands and was transported by ambulance to a Portland hospital, according to fire officials on the scene of the blaze.

Light smoke drifts from inside the structure through the front window after the initial extinguishing efforts by firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, however, the fire was deemed accidental.

Scappoose Fire District reminds citizens when dealing with cooking oil fires, shut off the power to the stove and smother the flames by sliding the lid over the pan.

Never put water on a grease fire, and do not attempt to move the pan. The water can be super-heated and change to steam and can cause severe burns. Also, it can cause oil to splash up and spread the fire.

The damage estimate caused by the fire were not immediately available.

