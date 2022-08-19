Fire at a Scappoose triplex forced neighbors to flee from the structure.

Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District (SRFPD) crews rushed to the burning structure in the 33000 block of Maple Street at approximately 5:05 p.m. Aug. 17.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the end unit’s front door and window, as well as from the eves of the building.

Fire Scene

Crews on the scene of the triplex fire.
On Top

Friefighters take to the top of the structure in efforts to put the blaze out.
Thumbs Up

A firefighter gives a thumbs up to another member of the crew.
