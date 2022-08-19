Fire at a Scappoose triplex forced neighbors to flee from the structure.
Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District (SRFPD) crews rushed to the burning structure in the 33000 block of Maple Street at approximately 5:05 p.m. Aug. 17.
When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the end unit’s front door and window, as well as from the eves of the building.
Occupants of the neighboring units evacuated. There was no word on the occupant of the fire unit, so a primary search was conducted.
Fire crews were able to quickly knock down the fire in the end unit, but fire spread through the common attic space. High temperatures and the type of insulation in the building were a factor in the difficulty in controlling the fire.
One firefighter was evaluated for heat related injuries but was cleared on-scene. No civilian injuries were reported. There is currently one missing pet, according to SRFPD.
The occupants of the apartments are being helped by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
SRFPD's response included volunteer and career staff, two engines, two medics, four chief officers, a water tender, support, and rescue units.
"As a reminder, please remember to close all doors once you've evacuated the building. This prevents further spread of the fire," A SRFPD Facebook post states.
Columbia River Fire & Rescue and Scappoose Police assisted SRFPD at the fire scene.
