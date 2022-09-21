The Big Halloween Parade, a key feature of this year’s Spirit of Halloweentown, begins at 6 p.m. Oct. 1 after a COVID-caused two-year pause.
The parade will start at Columbia Boulevard and Milton Way and head down Columbia to 1st Street and will end at the riverfront.
Heather Epperly, Jenn Buehler, and Betsy Stephens have organized the 2022 version.
“We have a variety of entrants for the parade, they three said.
The Big Halloween Parade includes Grand Marshal Carl Lewallen, a stilt walker who will lead the parade. Approximately 50 parade entrants are signed up, including detailed floats, law enforcement vehicles, the Theatre of Horror, and local businesses are also participating.
History
Epperly, Buehler, and Stephens stepped up as organizers after they discovered the parade was being discontinued in 2018. The three reorganized the parade and moved it from an afternoon to an early evening event to enhance public convenience and participation.
The evening schedule was well received, with an estimated 8,000 to 10,000 spectators for the parade and pumpkin lighting.
The pumpkin lighting takes place at Plaza Square in the Riverfront District of St. Helens following the parade.
An award ceremony is also scheduled that evening in Plaza Square. First-, second-, and third-place trophies will be handed out for most original, spookiest, and best theme as well as a judges’ choice and a parade committee choice.
“We believe this year more than ever,” the organizers said in a joint statement, “this is a great opportunity for our community to enjoy some Halloween fun. We are excited to see everyone elevating their entries to a whole new level. We believe this year, the crowd will get to experience some truly remarkable entries.”
The 2022 parade sponsors include The Heather Epperly Agency, Inc. featuring American Family Insurance and Rocket Mortgage, Re/Max Lea Chitwood, Molly’s Market, Sweet Relief, Paulson’s Printing, Christina’s Chest, John L Scott, Crooked Creek Brewery and Hudson Garbage.
Due to the pandemic, The Big Halloween Parade was canceled for two years, in 2021, organizers conducted the Columbia Boulevard Trick-or-Treat, a partnership with local businesses to allow children and their families a chance to participate in a traditional Halloween event. The trick-or-treat boulevard event will continue this year. It is scheduled for 3 p.m. Oct. 28.
The Big Halloween Parade will stage floats on Milton Way, which will be closed from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 1 from Columbia Boulevard to Port Avenue. Along the parade route, Columbia Boulevard and South 1st Street will be closed from 5 to about 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.