Summer-like conditions helped bring a crowd to the St. Helens waterfront for the annual 13 Nights concert series opening season Thursday evening, June 2.
Blues singers Curtis Salgado and Alan Hager entertained the crowd with a special blend of blues music.
The 13 Nights concerts are held Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Columbia View Park amphitheater along the waterfront in St. Helens Riverfront District.
The concerts are free. Donations are suggested. Parking along the riverfront is offered. No outside alcohol is allowed.
The following is the posted 13 Nights concert series at Discover Columbia County.
- June 9 Gabriel Cox – Rock & Blues sponsored by Cascadia Home Loans
- June 16 Hit Factory – America’s Top Cover Band
- June 23 Funktown PDX – Get Down
- June 30 Bon Bon Vivant – Authentic New Orleans sponsored by Wauna Credit Union
- July 7 Sweetwater Band – Country Hits sponsored by The Jane Garcia Team
- July14 Radio Rockit Band – 70s,80s,90s, Hits
- July 21 Hit Machine – Local Favorite Dance Band sponsored by Dyno Nobel
- July 28 Bluewave Band – Journey Tribute sponsored by The Port of Columbia County
- Aug. 4 Catherine Loyer with Strawberry Roan
- Aug. 11 The Great Salsa Band
- Aug. 18 The Horn Dawgs
- Aug. 25 Macey Gard Band – High Energy Pop Band
