City officials are looking into the future of the St. Helens riverfront.
The St. Helens City Council is scheduled to receive the city's technical advisory committee's recommended design for the Riverwalk project.
See the presentation details attached.
According to city officials, the project has several goals:
- Provide public access to the waterfront for residents and visitors of all ages and abilities.
- Capture the unique energy and authenticity of St. Helens.
- Celebrate its long history.
- Protect and improve the local ecology and habitat.
- Emphasize resiliency by reducing risk against climate change and using sustainable materials.
The St. Helens Riverwalk is a key part of the city's overall riverfront planning. The Riverwalk portion of that planning, launched in March 2021, would enhance public access along the Columbia River from Columbia View Park to Plymouth Street and Nob Hill Nature Park, approximately a one-half mile area.
The presentation emphasizes various enhancements along the riverfront, including a new public amphitheater.
The next St. Helens Riverwalk Project meeting has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4.
The in-person meeting is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at St. Helens City Hall, 265 Strand Street. The presentation is designed to provide an opportunity to review the preliminary design for the Riverwalk and Columbia View Park stage.
Follow this developing story here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
