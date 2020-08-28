Members of Bravo Company, 741 Brigade Engineer Battalion are home in Oregon this morning, safe and sound.
The troops from St. Helens, Scappoose, Rainier and surrounding areas arrived Thursday, August 27, at the Portland International Airport greeted by family and friends.
Emotions were high as the soldiers received hugs, kisses and handshakes from loved ones and community members.
The troops were stationed in the Middle East for the past year serving as a security force element in Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.
They were mobilized during a community ceremony in October last year at St. Helens High School.
Welcome Home!
Family and friends will welcome back local soldiers from Bravo Company, 741 Brigade Engineer…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.