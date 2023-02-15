Over the past two years, the City of St. Helens has been searching for a nonprofit or other group to take over the annual Independence Day fireworks display.

From the Barge

The 2022 St. Helens Fourth of July fireworks display was conducted from a large barge in the Columbia River.

In 2022, the St. Helens City Council included approximately $20,000 as an incentive.

As of this week, there have been no takers, according to St. Helens Communication Officer Crystal King. Still, the popular celebration that draws hundreds to the Columbia River shoreline will be conducted again this July.

Shoreline View

The bank along the Columbia River filled with vehicles and spectators for the 2022 St. Helens fireworks display.
Independence Day Display

Plaza Square in the Riverfront District is decorated with an Independence Day theme during the Fourth of July celebration in St. Helens.
0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you ready for Spring?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.