Over the past two years, the City of St. Helens has been searching for a nonprofit or other group to take over the annual Independence Day fireworks display.
In 2022, the St. Helens City Council included approximately $20,000 as an incentive.
As of this week, there have been no takers, according to St. Helens Communication Officer Crystal King. Still, the popular celebration that draws hundreds to the Columbia River shoreline will be conducted again this July.
“The city is currently in an 18-month contract with E2C, which includes managing the Independence Day Celebration and 2023 fireworks show,” King said. “The contract includes the goal of working with a community partner to host the 2023 event.”
Community decision
King said the city officials are basing the decision to not be responsible for the fireworks display on a community survey conducted two years ago.
“The City of St. Helens conducted a survey asking the St. Helens community about the 2021 fireworks show and the city’s involvement in its future,” King said. “Approximately 450 people took the survey, with responses indicating that people preferred a community organization to take over the event. While the city did not find a community group to lead the event in 2021 or 2022, there is still a desire for a qualified organization to take over the Independence Day celebration.”
King said any group interested in working with the City to transfer the event to their community organization should contact City Administrator John Walsh at jwalsh@sthelensoreon.gov.
In that process, King said St. Helens would turn over the entire event to a qualified community organization, including organizing all events for the day, hosting the fireworks show, and fundraising for the event.
The city traditionally offers support to community events, such as the Kiwanis Community Parade, through coordination with the city’s public works and administration departments.
Decades-long tradition
According to King, city officials continue to believe that the Independence Day Fireworks are a true and worthwhile tradition and should be maintained.
“The city believes that recognizing and celebrating our country’s independence is certainly a worthwhile tradition,” King said. “Whether that celebration includes fireworks or not is something that we want our community to decide. Fireworks have long been a tradition of Independence Day celebrations, dating back to the first annual celebration in 1777. St. Helens has also had a decades-long tradition of hosting a fireworks show on July 4.”
King said however, there has been a growing sentiment in recent years that the funds used to host fireworks displays would be better utilized elsewhere.
“The City of St. Helens believes that an Independence Day celebration is a worthwhile tradition; however, we want to listen to our community in making a decision about whether fireworks should be part of that celebration,” she said.
Next step
The 2022 fireworks display was lit from a barge on the Columbia River instead of on land. The display was scheduled to last about 15 minutes and was conducted around 10 p.m. on Independence Day. The 2022 show cost $20,000 and comes from the city’s tourism fund, according to a published interview with Walsh in the Chronicle last July. Tourism sponsorships and tailgate ticket sales help pay for the show, he said.
Decisions about the specifics of the 2023 St. Helens fireworks are still pending.
“We do not have an estimated price for the show yet,” King said. “Funding for the show will come from the tourism fund. The display will likely take place from a barge again, but a final decision has not been made.
