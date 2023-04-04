Peter Cottontail will return to St. Helens this weekend as the 2023 mEGGa Egg Hunt gets underway at the Columbia County Fairgrounds, 58892 Saulser Road in St. Helens, Saturday, April 8. 

The mEGGa Egg Hunt is a free family event that has become a tradition since its inception 23 years ago. Gates will open at 10:30 a.m., and the fun will last until 12:30 p.m. 

The mEGGa Hunt 

36,000 pieces of candy will be hidden in the grassy fields at the fairgrounds for the children to discover during the hunt.

