Peter Cottontail will return to St. Helens this weekend as the 2023 mEGGa Egg Hunt gets underway at the Columbia County Fairgrounds, 58892 Saulser Road in St. Helens, Saturday, April 8.
The mEGGa Egg Hunt is a free family event that has become a tradition since its inception 23 years ago. Gates will open at 10:30 a.m., and the fun will last until 12:30 p.m.
The mEGGa Hunt
The main draw for the event is, of course, the hunt. About 36,000 pieces of candy have been bought for the young hunters, according to event organizer Heather Epperly. Organizers spread candy throughout the fairgrounds fields, and children split by age group have the chance to run around in the grass, collect candy, and win prizes.
“The actual hunt starts exactly at 11 a.m., the fire engine will sound its siren, the kids will run out, [and] search for the candy,” Epperly said. “Each field will have 10 prize coins in them, and those coins can be turned in up at the booth to pick a prize.”
There will be five age groups participating in the hunt: 0-2 year olds, 3-4, 5-7, 8-9, and 10-12. The five groups will separated into different fields so kids are hunting with others their age.
“We divide them off, we have a ribbon around them, and then we have a big flag in the middle that has the age on it, and so then each one is divided,” Epperly said. “We all go at the same time, but they each have their area.”
To help folks get to the event, CC Rider, Columbia County’s bus service, has volunteered to offer a park and ride option from McBride Elementary School.
“Normally, we shuttle people from the St. Helens High School, but because of the construction the high school has going on, we’re actually going to shuttle people from the McBride School this year,” Epperly said. “We are encouraging people to use that because we’ve had so much rain, we don’t know what the fields are going to be like to park in.”
Shuttles will begin running from McBride to the fairgrounds at 10:15 a.m., ahead of the gate opening at 10:30. The final shuttle will return to McBride at 12:45, 15 minutes after the gates close.
“It’s not possible without our sponsors and our volunteers,” Epperly said.
The main sponsor of the event is the Samuel S. Johnson Foundation. An organization also sponsors each age group’s hunting field. Richardson’s Furniture sponsors the 0-2 group, the 3-4 is sponsored by Re/Max Power Pros, the 5-7 by InRoads Credit Union, the 8-9 by Premier Restoration Partners, and the 10-12 is sponsored by Dr. Auto.
Pamona Grange sponsors the plant-a-seed, and Warren Grange sponsors the food booth. Dyno Nobel and Scaptax - Scappoose Business & Tax Service, Inc sponsor the coloring contest.
Activities beyond the hunt
While the hunt for candy is the main attraction for kids of Columbia County, the event will also feature a petting zoo, a scavenger hunt, and even a chance for a photo with Peter Cottontail himself. There will also be a pavilion with food, coloring pages, and a plant-a-seed feature. A special needs area will also be provided, sponsored by Kiwanis.
The special needs area has been expanded this year, something Epperly said they have wanted to do for a couple years.
“In the floral building, the special needs kids are going to have basically the same thing that’s in the pavilion, they’ll just have a quieter area to do it in,” Epperly said. “So they’ll have coloring pages in there, and they’ll have the plant-a-seed in there, and they’ll have a bunny in there that they can take pictures with, and then they’ll have their own hunting area.”
After the event was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, 2021 saw the mEGGa Egg Hunt return in a limited drive-thru capacity. In 2022, the hunt saw steps toward a return to normalcy, and this year is “kind of back to normal,” according to Epperly.
A call for more volunteers
While the overall event has seen a return to normalcy, Epperly said that the event still needs volunteers to help. With the retirement of long-time organizer Evelyn Hudson, Epperly said there is a lack of volunteers this year.
