Watch for emergency vehicles on the scene of a traffic crash at Highway 30 and Rocky Point Road.
The crash has closed Highway 30 near Rocky Point State Park. Traffic is detoured to Rocky Point Road. Use caution and expect delays.
A Life Flight helicopter has landed and taken off from the crash site. No word yet about injuries or the cause of the crash.
At 9:20 The Chronicle received a report that Highway 30 is reopening.
Columbia Co. Rider Transit reports that the schedule for bus Line 1 and Line 2 along Highway 30 will be impacted by the incident.
Oregon State Police troopers are investigating the crash.
Dial 511 or check TripCheck.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.