Firefighters in Columbia County must be prepared for any situation as they respond to emergencies.
Often the firefighters must repel up and down steep cliffs, tall buildings and waterways to conduct lifesaving operations.
In late May, seven members from Scappoose Fire Rural Fire Protect District (SRFPD) were joined by members of Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR), Banks Fire District, and Clackamas Fire conducting dedicated practicing and perfecting rope rescue techniques.
"Learning and maintaining these skills is not only critical for vertical hillside rescues, but also in swift water/river rescue, and the rapid extrication module that Scappoose has for technical rescues in the wildland fire environment" A SRFPD Facebook post states. "Rope rescue has also been utilized with large animal and cattle rescue and recovery efforts."
Crux Rescue conducted the course instructing and providing realistic scenarios to test the firefighter's skills at the Broadbent Training Center in St. Helens.
