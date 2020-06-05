A #WHITECOATSforBLACKLIVES demonstration at the Oregon Health Sciences University (OHSU) Medical Clinic in Scappoose this morning in remembrance of George Floyd, a black man who died while in police custody in Minnesoda.
Read more about the Columbia County Black Lives Matter demonstrations at thechronicleonline.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.