Silent Demonstration
Doctors, nurses and staff show their solidarity during a peaceful and silent demonstration in front of the Oregon Health Science University Medical Clinic in Scappoose.

 Jeremy C. Ruark / The Chronicle

Demonstration
A #WHITECOATSforBLACKLIVES demonstration at the Oregon Health Sciences University (OHSU) Medical Clinic in Scappoose this morning in remembrance of George Floyd, a black man who died while in police custody in Minnesoda.

Vigil
Read more about the Columbia County Black Lives Matter demonstrations at thechronicleonline.com.

