In the age of the influencer, multimedia campaigns are increasingly being used in Columbia County, Oregon, and the nation to shape public policy.
The Chronicle tracked the development of two emerging social movements in Columbia County driven by multimedia outreach.
Save Port Westward
In collaboration with Portland-based We Win Strategy Group, Save Port Westward board members Jasmine Lillich and Brandon Schilling released their film Jan. 18 containing the emotion-laden testimony of farm owners, neighbors, and agricultural workers who would be affected by NEXT Renewable Fuels, Inc.’s proposal to install a renewable diesel production facility at the port.
Many of those interviewed in the film, such as neighboring landowner Sandra Moilanen and Jamestown S’Klallam tribe elder Scott MacGregor, also spoke during the Tuesday, Jan. 11 Clatskanie City Council meeting, in which the council reversed their decision to request a formal slowdown of NEXT’s permitting process.
Along with the utilization of film techniques such as montages and pan shots, the film features drone footage donated by Clatskanie residents to convey the natural beauty and wildlife of the region slotted for development.
The film took around “three to four hours” to complete and 48 hours to edit, Lillich said.
Lillich described the process of putting together a story from the footage.
“You have all this raw material in front of you, it seems daunting, and it seems like you're trying to listen to what these raw materials want to tell you,” she said. "And in this case, this footage is the story of this rainy day in the Pacific Northwest where all these people got together to pour their heart out wanting to protect this land that they love.”
As to why she opted for the film medium in telling the story of local landowners, Lillich said, “It was just great to get people together and for us to all vocalize why this land is important to us, I think that's what came of it.”
“It’s a snapshot of a much larger audience,” she added.
As an undergraduate pursuing courses in environmental sustainability, Lillich said she developed an understanding of film as a means to inspire change.
“I feel like a huge part of my education was just attending film festivals and seeing how different parts of the world are affected through environmental degradation,” she said. “Without media, without video, that scope is limited.”
Free Oregon
“OHA MASK BBQ PARTY!” a headline blares on the calendar page of Free Oregon’s website. “Bring a mask and something to burn.”
Organizers of Free Oregon, a non-partisan grassroots movement protecting individual rights “as the framers of the Constitution intended,” announced the planned demonstration for the Jan. 20, the day of Oregon Health Authority’s proposed permanent mask hearing, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. outside the Oregon Health Authority Office on 800 Northeast Oregon Street in Portland.
The highly publicized event is hardly the group's first attempt at swaying Oregon public officials. Free Oregon organizers have also been the driving force behind numerous lawsuits, including a lawsuit against the Oregon State Board of Nursing and the State of Oregon over vaccine mandates, with variable degrees of success.
Free Oregon President Ben Edtl said the case Free Oregon Plaintiffs vs Portland Public Schools, the coalition's most successful lawsuit to date, stopped the Portland Public School Board from voting in favor of mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 and older.
While Edtl continues to carve his path as a watchdog on Twitter, keeping close tabs on the activities of the Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, other Free Oregon organizers have directed their social media outreach to Rumble, a more incognito version of media-sharing websites like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
Free Oregon’s "Unmask Oregon Mask-erade Holiday Shopping Event," held Dec. 11 at the Washington Square Mall in Tigard, garnered a sizable crowd of advocates for medical freedom and was later posted to the Rumble website.
The Chronicle reached out to Washington Square Mall security for comment and is awaiting a response.
In recent months, Scappoose-based Freedom Rally, a group holding similar principles to Free Oregon, handed out flyers and held demonstrations along Highway 30 at the intersection of Scappoose High School and High School Way, protesting vaccination mandates for children.
Follow this developing story in the Jan. 26 print edition of The Chronicle.
