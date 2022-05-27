Efforts to renovate for the former Klondike Hotel and Restaurant in the Riverfront District of St. Helens are moving forward and will be enhanced with a $200,000 grant.
The historic building received the grant from the Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant Program to "preserve, restore and update this important historic structure." St. Helens Main Street Alliance President Erin Salisbury said.
The Klondike building’s funded proposal includes critical foundation and structural repairs, updated and repainted facade and eaves, restoration of the original hotel office and stairway, new restaurant porches, new dedicated restaurant entrance and signage, and improved exterior lighting fixtures.
Hotel history
Former owners Dave Wuollet and Roni Bartlett closed the restaurant and bar in late summer of 2018, citing economic pressures and differences in negotiating the lease. The building was than listed on the market for $799,000 by Sadaka Realty LLC.
Nestled in an iconic site along the Riverfront District in St. Helens, the 8,600-square foot big yellow Klondike Hotel and restaurant sat idle until the fall of 2021 when it was purchased by Portland resident Holcombe Waller.
Waller said he wanted to restore the restaurant and eventually the hotel. He acknowledged that the building needed to be brought up to codes and he estimated that his restoration of the Klondike could cost “well over a million dollars.”
"The award of the grant will help fulfill a long-standing need in our community to reactivate this maintenance-deferred property to support additional economic activity, visitor destinations, and eventually, a viable hotel business in the Riverfront District," Salisbury said. "The work will follow the guidelines set by the Secretary of the Interior's Historic Rehabilitation Standards."
Waller reopened the remodeled restaurant for limited service during Halloweentown last year. In a published interview in October 2021, Waller told The Chronicle his vision for the restaurant is to serve dinner concerts.
“Because I come from a music and performance background, so doing small promoted dinner concerts using local and regional artists with a very focused dinner menu around ticketed attendees,” he said. Restaurants are really hard, so we are focusing on events for the time being to see what works.”
The Klondike originally served as a 1910 boarding house for local workers in the nearby logging mill and boat docks where McCormick Steam Company constructed steam ships, according to Sadaka Realty LLC. The three-story hotel had a colorful history.
“It seems that behind the hotel were bath houses where ‘working girls’ entertained customers,” Sadaka Realty LLC states in the web page entry listing the hotel for sale or lease.
The hotel was closed in 1961. A fine dining restaurant and saloon later opened on the first floor of the Klondike but eventually was closed.
The revitalization grant
The grant will be administered by the St. Helens Main Street Alliance, who vetted seven possible applicants in the St. Helens area and selected the Klondike project for a final application.
Oregon Heritage, a division of Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, awarded 28 Revitalization Grants worth a total of $5,000,000 to Oregon Main Street Network organizations across the state for building projects that encourage economic revitalization and historic preservation.
Funded projects range from façade improvement to basic facilities and housing with awards ranging from $23,850-$200,000. The Revitalization Grants seek to fund community revitalization that will lead to private investment, job creation or retention, establishing or expanding viable businesses, or creating a stronger tax base through the improvement of properties in designated downtown areas statewide.
The program also requires that at least 50 percent of the grant funds go to rural communities, which includes St. Helens.
