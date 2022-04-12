Once a week, a Columbia County group allows kids to be in charge of their own adventure.
“Especially when there are more than ten kids, it’s hard to keep everyone engaged on the same thing all the time,” Licorice Fern Friends Founder Sarah Hawkins said. “We really do let the kids take the lead. They run ahead of us. If I spot something of interest, such as an edible plant, or a plant that has a certain something that engages one of the five senses, I point it out and I talk about it. I let them smell it or taste it if their parents are okay with that.”
Licorice Fern Friends is a nature walking group for kids in Columbia County, according to the group’s Facebook description. Created March 19, the group has swelled to 66 members in just a few short weeks.
Hawkins’ background as a plant educator and having spent the past two years living under COVID-19 played a significant role in her idea to start Licorice Fern Friends.
“I have studied plants and herbalism for the last ten years,” she said. “During the pandemic, I became a little bit more invested in learning, as we all had a little bit more downtime. I have kids within that age range that we host for, and I was looking for a way to get them outdoors in a way that was safe with all the COVID rules.”
“I was really hoping that our community could have something that engaged kids that way. So, I just thought, ‘Well, why don’t I do it myself?’”
Engaging with nature has psychological benefits for children and adults, studies show.
University of Chicago psychologist Marc Berman, Ph.D., and his student Kathryn Schertz found that green spaces near schools promote cognitive development in children, and green views near children’s homes promote self-control behaviors, according to the American Psychological Association (APA).
Adults additionally showed better attentional functioning when they were located near green spaces, according to the study.
A growing body of research indicates that even making associations with nature through sounds or images can benefit the human brain.
“Being in nature just promotes a happier mentality and healthier well-being,” Hawkins said. “Today, most American children are exposed to five or seven hours of screen time a day when you add up televisions, cell phones, (and) computers. Children who get outdoors have more confidence than those who do not play outside as much because the outdoors has more unstructured risks.”
Beyond boosting happiness, Hawkins adds that connectedness to nature can foster socio-emotional learning in young children.
“When we encourage our children to have a relationship with our environment, we are also teaching them to have empathy for wildlife and our natural resources,” she said. “That way, if you go out to the playground or you’re having a picnic (and) your trash misses the trash can, you can pick it up and put it back because of how it can affect our landscape.”
As an added benefit, Hawkins noted that Licorice Fern Friends helped transform her relationship with her children.
“Now, me and my kids have a shared interest. We go outside and talk about the animals we see, the plants we see, and how seasonally these things change,” she said, adding, “It gives us extra things to talk about.”
Licorice Fern Friends meets at McCormick Park at 10 a.m. “rain or shine” to do the forest loop every Saturday.
“With this age group of kids, I found this is a good distance because it keeps them active, but they make it the whole way,” Hawkins said.
As she jokingly puts it, “I haven’t had a parent yet have to carry a kid.”
While everyone could benefit from a little time with nature, Hawkins said she truly believes a group like this is needed for Columbia County.
“I want (Licorice Fern Friends) to create a sense of community. I want parents to feel safe to turn to each other and ask for support, whether it be venting or asking, ‘Hey, do you have any hand-me-downs in this size?’ I want it to be a safe space for parents to learn to trust their child’s judgment,” she said. “And I think for Columbia County, we simply need more outlets like that.”
To connect with the nature walking group, visit Licorice Fern Friends on Facebook or contact Sarah at sarahhawk1990@gmail.com.
