Usually, a one year anniversary for opening your new business can be cause for celebration, but for business operator Kayleigh Stano, this past year has been one of endurance and patience.
Stano is the chef and owner of the Columbia County Bistro in the Old Town District of St. Helens, which opened its doors February 19, 2020.
“Just a mere three weeks prior to the COVID-19 pandemic that brought us all to our knees,” Stano said, but added that the decision to open a restaurant, while daunting was exciting and interesting to her.
“Having grown up in the Pacific Northwest I am a true foodie at heart, and lover of everything the Pacific Northwest has to offer the culinary world,” she said.
Stano said because she has several food allergies and the dietary restrictions were was always frustrating for her as she tried to navigate her way around restaurant menus to find something not only allergy-friendly, but tasty and enjoyable.
True passion
According to Stano, her true passion lies in creating dishes for anyone to enjoy that are easily modified depending on the consumers individual dietary restrictions and having trained and studied at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, Stano said she learned classic French cooking techniques and modify them to not only be allergy-friendly, but fitting for the Pacific Northwest.
“My passion has been to bring to our local community food that is not only fresh and tasty, but encompasses everything our beautiful area has to offer,” she said.
What makes her bistro unique, Santo said, is that it offers an entirely gluten-free kitchen where everything is locally sourced and procured fresh. Visitors will notice that the bistro has a very small kitchen. There is no room to store or freeze items, so Stano works to source all of the herbs and vegetables used in the bistro from local farms and on her family’s property in Warren.
“My goal is to only use fresh and seasonal ingredients, as freshness and quality are a huge priority for me,” she said.
Stano said this year the she plans to grow 11 different types of basil and 37 varieties of Heirloom tomatoes to utilize exclusively in the bistro.
“We also are able to makes a lot of our menu items vegan, specifically our dairy-free version of the MacDaddy,” she said. “We are a small boutique style restaurant and able to make changes to our dishes within reason.”
The menu
Stano said the bistro’s menu changes bi-monthly and ranges from $16 to $20 per item, allowing her to offer a wide range of options from soups, stews, sandwiches, burgers, fried chicken, wraps, salads, braised meats, risottos, pastas, pan fried cutlets, and the Mac Daddy, which she said is always around.
“Occasionally, we offer desserts when local fruits are in season,” she said. “I love cooking and it’s something I’m passionate about, but I’m not a fan of repetition. With the constant rotation I can explore new things and our customers get new foods to try.”
The bistro’s drink menu also changes depending on the season.
“Some of our biggest sellers and fan favorites are our Manhattan and our house infused Lavender vodka martini,” Stano said. “Our Lavender is grown here in Warren and we harvest and dry it at its peak. It truly is a beautiful cocktail. Just like with our food we enjoy experimenting with ingredients and concocting lovely libations.”
Challenges and rewards
Working through the past year and the pandemic has definitely challenged Stano as a business operator, but she said, she has endured.
“We were able to keep afloat with take-out orders and the support of family and friends,” she said. “We are truly thankful for everyone who supported us during these difficult times. Without the support of our loyal customers we definitely would not be open today. As most of us have during these trying times we have literally just kind of rolled with the punches.”
Stano said the pandemic has allowed her to grow professionally as a new small business owner.
“My goal is to be completely adaptable in order to navigate these troubled waters and times,” she said. “Opening a business in 2020 definitely has been a trial by fire experience for me. I am thankful for the support of family and friends.
Stano said, so far she has overcome the biggest pandemic challenge, its financial impact.
“When we initially opened we were on track to employ several employees, which would have provided much needed jobs in our community” she said. “At this time we just our not in a position to hire anyone, as this would definitely sink our little ship.”
Stano is the only employee at the bistro, but she said she is able to run the small restaurant with much support from family and close friends. Securing small business loans from the federal government and grants from the Columbia County has enabled her to keep the bistro open.
“My greatest reward is serving our local community and the needs of our customers,” she said. “I truly am blessed to have such devoted customers and appreciate their support of my little operation. It is their devotion and support that drives me to be my best, even when there are times I feeling like giving up. However challenging this past year has been for us, I continue to learn and grow from my experiences be them good or bad.”
Background in her own words
"I have always had a passion for food. Growing up I spent a lot of time in the kitchen with my Grandpa (a self proclaimed culinary genius) experimenting and trying new recipes. My parents were also a huge inspiration for me. Growing up my sister and I were not allowed to eat processed pre-packaged food. Everything we ate in the house was made from scratch and we grew and canned the majority of the foods we ate on a daily basis.
"Food has always been such a huge part of my life and has been quintessential at helping me form long lasting relationships. When I was 15 I met Trent Dolyniuk, the owner of Black Bird Catering. Trent took me under his wings and further fostered my passion for food and cooking. While my skills at that time were limited, Trent took the time to show me knife skills, proper food handling techniques and basic culinary techniques. I would assist him with catering events, at times preparing meals for several hundred people.
A few years after meeting Trent he and his family opened up Columbia County Brewing. Trent was not hesitant about throwing me on the line by his side. Trent continued teaching and guiding me through the years that I worked at CCB. Trent helped me hone my skills in the kitchen as a line cook, fish and meat butcher and smoker tender.
Much like the Bistro, Trent had a small, weekly rotating menu, which I would receive upon arrival at work on Thursdays, he never micromanaged me, he gave me vague descriptions on a menu and guided me through preparing them, allowing me to use my creativity while I learned. Around this time is when I found out about my allergies, and threw us all for a loop, Trent and I worked to take classic dishes and convert them into allergy friendly meals, without compromising the integrity of the food.
Trent helped guide me to follow my passion and I went off to school at the Culinary Institute of America in November of 2016 where I received an Associates in Culinary Arts and a Bachelors of Business Administration in Hospitality Management.
After he passed, I wanted to pay homage to where it all started and continue on with the CCB name, not a day goes by that I don't wish that he was here to see what I have built, to help guide me through the trials I've faced in the past year and to simply enjoy the good days."
The Columbia County Bistro is located at 305 Strand Street in St. Helens and is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The bistro’s phone number is 503-410-5680.
