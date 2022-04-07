The winners of the City of St. Helen's 2022 If I Were Mayor student contest have been announced.
In the 4th to 5th grade category, 4th grader Ellie Luke won first place and 4th grader Everette Fantus took second place.
In the 6th to 8th grade category, 6th grader Taylor Rose Parsons won first place and 7th grader Olivia Fantus took second place.
In the 9th to 12th grade category, 10th grader Hayden Stram won first place and 10th grader Katelyn Wells-Callow won second place.
The If I Were Mayor student contest is an annual contest held in partnership with the Oregon Mayors Association (OMA). Students submit entries in one of three categories: a poster competition for grades 4-5, an essay competition for grades 6-8, and a digital media presentation for high school students.
First place winners received $150 cash and second place winners received $50 cash. All participants are invited to a lunch with Mayor Rick Scholl and other city staff to talk about their ideas and to learn more about how local government works.
Each participant also received a certificate and swag bag thanks to donations from the city of St. Helens, St. Helens Public Library, and Friends of the St. Helens Public Library.
First place winning entries from the St. Helens contest will be sent to the state competition for a chance to win a prize worth $500.
This year, the City of St. Helens received four poster entries, three essay entries, and two digital media presentations. Students addressed a number of issues in their submissions, including providing additional resources for those experiencing houselessness, encouraging the community to be more active and healthier, reducing pollution, creating a community garden, and increasing job opportunities.
