You likely have passed through the construction zone marked with large orange barrels along Highway 30 between St. Helens and Scappoose.
The work began in early March and continues this week. It is a $7.5 million road improvement project at Millard and Bennett Roads along Highway 30 in St. Helens. Unexpected delays have lengthen the time of the work.
In the following conversation, Oregon Department of Transportation Public Information Representative Lou Torres explains what’s been done and what’s next at the project site.
The Chronicle: What has been done at the site over the past few weeks and what needs to be done to complete the project?
Lou Torres: Our utility partners have been working on moving their lines and pipes to new locations. Most of that work has been completed.
The Chronicle: Due the utility issues and a gas line break June 23 at the site, what is the new projected competition date.
Torres: The gas line break did not cause any project delay. That can happen in an area where there is a lot of construction happening and utility relocation is being conducted. The utility relocation work is just one reason why the project has been delayed. We are still waiting for the railroad to complete its work, with much of it needing to happen in conjunction with the road construction. Timing is an issue here. Once the railroad begins work, folks will see the construction move much more quickly forward.
The Chronicle: What type of traffic limitations and detours should motorists watch for as this project moves forward?
Torres: Travelers can expect delays and lane closures. Traffic on U.S. Highway 30 will not be detoured. The intersections of U.S. Highway 30 and Millard Road and/or U.S. Highway 30 and Bennett Road will be impacted at various times during construction.
The Chronicle: What would be the estimated dollar loss due to the setbacks and how will that loss be compensated?
Torres: There is no estimated dollar loss. While the project has been delayed is shouldn’t result in any significant dollar loss. This is still a $7.5 million project that is fully funded.
The Chronicle: In previous published interviews, you outlined what the project is designed to accomplish. Could you again give us the benefits of what this project will produce.
Torres: This project will improve the safety of U.S. Highway 30 by adding a traffic signal at the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and Millard Road, restricting left turns onto U.S. Highway 30 from Bennett Road, increasing the turn radius for the right turn at U.S. Highway 30 and Bennett Road, updating rail crossings at both Millard and Bennett Roads, and updating other intersection infrastructure for pedestrians, bicyclists, and vehicular traffic.
The Chronicle: What is the timeline for the Bennett Road project and what has to be done at that site?
Torres: Once the utility relocations are completed, construction will resume. We are hoping to get the railroad work started in conjunction with the construction. We are now looking to complete the project in the spring of 2022. However, any final paving may be delayed until the weather allows.
We apologize for the delays. We had some unforeseen issues to deal with, in addition to some timing issues that affected the project. These things can happen in construction.
